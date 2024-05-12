Only Two States Had No Road Rage Shootings Over Decade

American roads are notably more dangerous than they were a decade ago in at least one respect: road rage shootings. An analysis in the Gun Violence Archive by the nonprofit Trace lays out the issue. Some of the stats:

In 2014, someone was shot in a road rage incident once every four days. In 2023, it was once every 18 hours. The raw numbers rose from 92 in 2014 to 481 last year. Over the entire decade, 3,095 people were shot, 777 of them fatally. Worst city: Houston had the highest number of road rage incidents involving guns, logging 215 over the decade, including 207 in which someone was killed or wounded. That's more than double the next highest city (Memphis and San Antonio were tied at 107).