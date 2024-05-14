Harry and Meghan's Charity Declared Delinquent

The nonprofit foundation started by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been marked delinquent by California officials, though a source close to the situation says the whole thing is a mix-up. According to the state's Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, registration fees for Archewell have been lapsed since at least the beginning of May, Page Six reports. As a result, California's attorney general issued Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charitable foundation a delinquency notice, meaning it is not allowed to either raise or spend money until the issue is resolved, People reports.

The source says the organization filed the necessary paperwork on time, and also sent a check to cover the registration fees—but apparently that check was never received. The delinquency notice was the foundation's first clue that something was amiss, the source says. Archewell has already sent a new check, the source says, and the nonprofit expects the whole thing to be taken care of within seven business days. Per its initial registration form filed in 2021, Archewell "supports a growing community of partner organizations fueling systematic cultural change. Archewell Foundation listens to people and their communities, helps them to tell their stories, puts real action behind its words, and spotlights a new generation of leadership." (More Prince Harry stories.)