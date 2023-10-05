Simone Biles, US Women's Team Both Set Records

Simone Biles and her teammates were far from perfect, and yet nothing could stand in the way of a victory that set a record for both the US women's team and the greatest gymnast in history. The US women earned a record seventh consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships on Wednesday night. For Biles, it was also her 33rd major championship medal—across the worlds and Olympics—to make her the most decorated female gymnast ever, the AP reports. And it's fitting that it came in Antwerp, the Belgian port city where Biles came to international prominence 10 years ago by winning her first world title in 2013 as a 16-year-old prodigy.

The American team of Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong combined for a total of 167.729 points to edge second-place Brazil and France. The US team won by a margin of 2.199 points as the final proved to be a closer contest than anticipated after the Americans put up a dominant performance in qualifying to finish more than five points ahead of the field. "We had some mistakes here and there, but just keep going, keep relying on our training," Biles said. "But I think this team that we have brought this year has the most great courage and fight."

The US women have won gold in the team event at every world championship that included a team competition since 2011. Their victory in Antwerp broke a tie with the Chinese men for the longest streak of consecutive team titles. Biles now has 26 world championship medals, 20 of them gold, to go with her seven Olympic medals, including the 2016 Olympic title. Her 33 combined medals at the sport's two biggest events are one more than what Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union achieved. Biles is competing at her first international competition following a two-year absence. Biles, who posted an overall score of 58.732 points, is also the favorite to add a sixth all-around title on Friday, although she will likely face a strong challenge from Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, the reigning world all-around champion. The event finals are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.