Authorities Seize Woman's Giraffe Poop at Minnesota Airport

She was apparently planning to make a necklace out of it
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 6, 2023 2:30 AM CDT
Authorities Seize Woman's Giraffe Poop at Minnesota Airport
This undated photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows a small box of giraffe feces that was confiscated from a passenger arriving from Kenya at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Sept. 29, 2023.   (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

An Iowa woman who brought giraffe poop from Kenya back to the US had her dream of making a necklace from the dung dashed when customs officials seized it instead. During an inspection upon arrival at a Minnesota airport on September 29, the woman told agriculture specialists from customs that she had the giraffe droppings, explaining that she'd made jewelry from moose feces before and planned to do the same with the giraffe excrement, CBS News reports. Instead, officials seized the poop and destroyed it using steam sterilization. Because she declared it rather than trying to smuggle it through customs, the woman won't face any punishment, ABC News reports.

Though ruminant animal droppings are allowed to be brought into the US with the proper permits and inspections, which this woman didn't have, "There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the US," CBP's Chicago field director says in a statement. "If this person had entered the US and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues." African swine fever, classical swine fever, Newcastle disease, foot and mouth disease, and swine vesicular disease can all be found in Kenya. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X