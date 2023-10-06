Authorities Seize Woman's Giraffe Poop at Minnesota Airport

An Iowa woman who brought giraffe poop from Kenya back to the US had her dream of making a necklace from the dung dashed when customs officials seized it instead. During an inspection upon arrival at a Minnesota airport on September 29, the woman told agriculture specialists from customs that she had the giraffe droppings, explaining that she'd made jewelry from moose feces before and planned to do the same with the giraffe excrement, CBS News reports. Instead, officials seized the poop and destroyed it using steam sterilization. Because she declared it rather than trying to smuggle it through customs, the woman won't face any punishment, ABC News reports.
Though ruminant animal droppings are allowed to be brought into the US with the proper permits and inspections, which this woman didn't have, "There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the US," CBP's Chicago field director says in a statement. "If this person had entered the US and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues." African swine fever, classical swine fever, Newcastle disease, foot and mouth disease, and swine vesicular disease can all be found in Kenya. (Read more strange stuff stories.)