Authorities Seize Woman's Giraffe Poop at Minnesota Airport

An Iowa woman who brought giraffe poop from Kenya back to the US had her dream of making a necklace from the dung dashed when customs officials seized it instead. During an inspection upon arrival at a Minnesota airport on September 29, the woman told agriculture specialists from customs that she had the giraffe droppings, explaining that she'd made jewelry from moose feces before and planned to do the same with the giraffe excrement, CBS News reports. Instead, officials seized the poop and destroyed it using steam sterilization. Because she declared it rather than trying to smuggle it through customs, the woman won't face any punishment, ABC News reports.