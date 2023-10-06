Drake Reveals Career-Pausing Stomach Issues

Just hours after new album For All The Dogs dropped, Drake announced ... the opposite of a world tour. While on his SiriusXM show "Table for One" Friday morning, he revealed he's taking some time off to focus on his health, reports People. "I'ma lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don't even know what a little bit is. Maybe, maybe a year or something, or maybe a little longer," he said, explaining: "I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. ... I probably won't make music for a little bit, I'm gonna be honest."