Powerball Jackpot Now 4th-Largest in History

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.55 billion for Monday night's drawing after no one matched the game's six numbers for the giant prize Saturday. The $1.55 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which would be an estimated $679.8 million. The jackpot is now the world's fourth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 34 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19, the AP reports.