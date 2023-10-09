Powerball Jackpot Now 4th-Largest in History

It hits $1.55B after rolling over for 34 drawings
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 9, 2023 2:37 PM CDT
Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.55B
Powerball lottery tickets are displayed at the New Hampshire General Store along Route 93 South, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Hooksett, NH.   (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.55 billion for Monday night's drawing after no one matched the game's six numbers for the giant prize Saturday. The $1.55 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which would be an estimated $679.8 million. The jackpot is now the world's fourth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 34 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19, the AP reports.

That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game's daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million, which are designed to make winning rare so that grand prizes can grow huge. Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

(Read more Powerball stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X