Biden Sits for Interview in Special Counsel Investigation

Almost nine months after a special counsel was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate President Biden's handling of classified documents from his time as vice president, Biden has been interviewed in the probe. The interview took place Sunday and Monday at the White House and a source says the special counsel, Robert Hur, personally led it, NBC News reports. Biden was questioned voluntarily, Politico reports. "As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation," a White House Counsel's Office spokesperson says, per Fox News .

The classified documents in question were found by Biden's personal attorneys at the Penn Biden Center, in an office he was vacating after having used it from mid-2017 until shortly before his campaign for president began. The National Archives were notified immediately and took possession of the documents on November 3, 2022, the day after they were found. Garland appointed the special counsel after more documents were later found at Biden's Delaware home. It's rare, but not unheard of, for sitting presidents to be interviewed in inquiries like this; then-President Trump declined to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, submitting written answers to questions instead. Media outlets note that the fact that the interview has been held signals the probe could be coming to a close. (Read more President Biden stories.)