Name of Snail Species Is a Toast to Jimmy Buffett

Rüdiger Bieler is not the first person who, while spending a day in the Florida sun, had a margarita come to mind. The biologist also is a Jimmy Buffett fan, and when he spotted an unfamiliar sea snail with the citrusy color of the tangy cocktail while scuba diving in the Florida Reef, he found a name for the species in "Margaritaville," CNN reports. The biologist reported his discovery, Cayo margarita, on Monday in the journal PeerJ. He and his team "really wanted to allude to the color of the drink and the fact that it lives in the Florida Keys," Bieler said.