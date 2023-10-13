This Critter Hasn't Been Seen in London in 400 Years

Environmentalists and London's mayor have helped bring beavers back to the city for the first time in some 400 years in an effort to improve the British capital's biodiversity. As the AP reports, Mayor Sadiq Khan participated in releasing a family of beavers into a wetland area in Ealing, a residential area of west London, this week. Sky News notes that the family is an adult pair, a juvenile daughter, and two wee ones; their new home is a few hundred yards from a McDonald's and a highway, but they seem to be getting along. The hope is that the rodents will help improve the wetland's ecosystem and establish habitats for other creatures, including fish, birds, and amphibians.