Rangers Want No More 'Love Locks' at Grand Canyon

If you love Grand Canyon National Park's wildlife, set it free, rangers ask—more or less. They say the trend of putting padlocks on park fencing and throwing the keys or coins, even, from the rim as an expression of affection for someone endangers wildlife, Fox Weather reports. "People think putting a lock on fencing at viewpoints is a great way to show love for another person. It's not," rangers posted on Facebook. The practice of tossing the padlock key into the canyon poses a risk to the park's rare and endangered animals such as condors, the post said.