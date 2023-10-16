Cocaine in Wheelchair Could Get Man Life Sentence

Authorities in Hong Kong say an airline passenger's wheelchair was packed with enough suspected cocaine to get him a potential life sentence. The South China Morning Post reports that the 51-year-old passenger, who has mobility issues, flew with the motorized wheelchair as one of his items of checked baggage. After it was X-rayed, customs officials spotted that its cushions had been restitched and found 24 pounds of suspected cocaine stuffed into its cushions and backrest, the BBC reports.