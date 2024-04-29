Dozens Dead in Kenya Flash Flood

Flash floods and a landslide swept through houses and cut off a major road in Kenya, killing at least 45 people and leaving dozens missing on Monday, the Interior Ministry said. Police official Stephen Kirui initially told the AP that the Old Kijabe Dam, located in the Mai Mahiu area of the Great Rift Valley region that is prone to flash floods, had collapsed, carrying with it mud, rocks, and uprooted trees. But in a statement late Monday, Nakuru County officials said that the water mass that caused the flash floods was from a clogged railway tunnel. Vehicles were entangled in the debris on one of Kenya's busiest highways.

The Kenya Red Cross said 109 people were hospitalized while 49 others were reported missing. William Lokai told Citizen TV that he was woken up by a loud bang and shortly after, water filled his house. He escaped through the roof together with his brother and children. Ongoing rains in Kenya have caused flooding that has already killed nearly 100 people and postponed the opening of schools. Heavy rains have been pounding the country since mid-March, and the Meteorology Department has warned of more rainfall.

Kenya's interior minister, Kithure Kindiki, ordered the inspection of all public and private dams and water reservoirs within 24 hours starting Monday afternoon to avert future incidents. The ministry said recommendations for evacuations and resettlement would be made after the inspection. Kenya's main airport was flooded on Saturday, forcing some flights to be diverted as videos of a flooded runway, terminals, and cargo section were shared online. More than 200,000 people across Kenya have been hit by the floods, with houses in flood-prone areas submerged and people seeking refuge in schools. (More Kenya stories.)