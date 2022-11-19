Hidden Cocaine Hindered Wheelchair: Agents

Something seemed to be keeping the wheels on an arriving passenger's wheelchair from turning, Customs agents noticed at Kennedy Airport in New York. So they X-rayed the wheelchair and reported they found the problem: 28 pounds of cocaine stuffed into the wheels, ABC7 reports. The stash has a street value of about $450,000, according to a statement by Customs and Border Protection.

The passenger, who's from the Dominican Republic, was arrested on Nov. 10 on suspicion of the importation of a controlled substance and placed in the custody of Homeland Security Investigations, per CNN. Federal prosecutors in New York will handle the case. The agency calculated 28 pounds of cocaine as being enough for about 6,000 lethal doses. (Read more Customs and Border Protection stories.)