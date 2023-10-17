Biden Campaign Joins Truth Social

President Biden's campaign ventured into very unfriendly territory Monday, launching an account on Donald Trump's Truth Social network. "Well. Let's see how this goes. Converts welcome!" the account wrote in its first post, using the handle @BidenHQ . The account, with a "Dark Brandon" profile picture, followed up the first post with clips of GOP rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley criticizing Trump, Axios reports. The initial post attracted more than 5,000 overwhelmingly hostile comments.

"We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny," the campaign said in a post on X. "Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them." Campaign officials told Fox News that they joined Truth Social with the goal of "meeting voters where they are" and fighting misinformation about Biden while having "a little fun." The Guardian notes that there aren't that many people on Truth Social for Biden to attempt to convert: The platform has an estimated 2 million users, compared to around 3 billion for Facebook. (Read more President Biden 2024 stories.)