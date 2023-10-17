As Crowds Mourn 6-Year-Old, Father Hopes Change Results

Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian American who was stabbed to death Saturday, was buried Monday after a funeral that drew emotional mourners and speakers to an Illinois mosque. The service took place the same day the man charged with murder and hate crimes in the boy's death appeared in court for the first time, the AP reports. "Wadea is a child, and he is not the only one under attack," Mosque Foundation Imam Jamal Said told the mourners. The boy's father told reporters that he hoped his son's death would be the impetus "to solve the issue" in his homeland. "I'm here as the father of the boy, not as a politician or religious scholar," Odey Al-Fayoume said in Arabic. "I'm here as the father of a boy whose rights were violated."

Joseph Czuba made his first court appearance on Monday and was denied release pending his trial, per NBC News. The judge granted him a court-appointed attorney. Czuba was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and two hate crime counts; he answered "Yes, sir" when asked if he understood the charges against him. He was returned to jail in Joliet. Czuba's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30, per WMAQ.

Outside the Mosque Foundation near Chicago, a large crowd gathered, and people chanted prayers in unison. Speakers urged politicians and the news media to be responsible with their rhetoric and coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. Police officers from around the area were assigned to the area around the mosque for the funeral, per the New York Times. Wadea's coffin was draped in a Palestinian flag. (Read more hate crime stories.)