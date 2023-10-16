2 Swedes Killed in Suspected Terror Attack in Brussels

Two Swedes were shot dead in central Brussels Monday in what authorities say is being investigated as a terror attack. The suspect is still at large and the Belgian capital has raised its terror alert to the highest level, the BBC reports. In a video posted on social media, a man speaking in Arabic claimed to be an Islamic State member who had carried out the attacks in the name of Allah, reports Reuters . The killings happened around 3 miles from a stadium where 35,000 people gathered to watch a Belgium-Sweden soccer game, reports the AP . The game, a Euro 2024 qualifier, was abandoned halfway through.

After the soccer game was called off, fans were instructed to stay in the stadium, with Laura Demullier of Belgium's OCAD anti-terror center saying the highest priority was to get fans out safely, the Guardian reports. She urged Brussels residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said in a post on X that he had offered his condolences to his Swedish counterpart "following tonight's harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels." He added: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one."