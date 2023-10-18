We Don't Have an Ambassador to Israel Right Now

President Biden's nominee to be ambassador to Israel told senators Wednesday that he would "ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself" and would work with the US ally to end the attacks by Hamas if he were confirmed. Jack Lew, a treasury secretary under President Obama, promised to coordinate with the international community and address the humanitarian crisis facing civilians in Gaza amid Israeli military strikes. "At this moment, there is no greater mission than to be asked to strengthen the ties between the United States and the State of Israel and to work toward peace in a region that has known so much war and destruction," Lew said in his opening statement.

The Senate is moving quickly to confirm Lew, who was nominated by Biden last month after Tom Nides left as ambassador in July. Democrats say Lew's wealth of government experience—he also was chief of staff to Obama and White House budget director under Obama and President Clinton—makes him the right person to fill the post at an important moment in the two countries' relationship, reports the AP.

Several Republicans said they had concerns about Lew because of his role in the Obama White House when it negotiated the Iran nuclear agreement in 2015, among other foreign policy moves. That Republican opposition could slow Lew's nomination as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is set to vote next week and move it to the floor. The deal with Iran was later scuttled by former President Trump. Biden has sought to resurrect the pact, which would provide Tehran with billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for the country agreeing to roll back its nuclear program.

Lew indicated that he believes that should be on hold, at least for now. "I don't think this is the moment to be negotiating with Iran," he said. The committee's top Republican, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, said he had "reservations" about Biden's nominee. "Not only will you need to support Israel as it responds to these attacks, but also as it contends with the enduring, and indeed existential, Iranian threat, which I think is an underlying and foundational issue here," Risch told Lew. "I have reservations about your ability to do that."