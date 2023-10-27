Boris Johnson Has a New Gig: News Host

Now that he's no longer prime minister , or even a member of parliament for that matter, Boris Johnson has some time to fill. On Friday, the former UK leader announced that he was joining the GB News network in Britain as a presenter, reports the Guardian . In a video on X , Johnson promised to provide his "unvarnished views" on domestic and international news for what Politico describes as a "right-wing broadcaster." Other prominent political figures in the UK already work there, including Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

Johnson will apparently produce documentaries for GB News, but he will also present broadcasts on an as-yet unspecified schedule. The broadcaster says he will play a "key role" in coverage of the US presidential election. He may have to sit out certain coverage: The BBC notes that Johnson's actions and political decisions as prime minister during the COVID pandemic are the subject of an ongoing governmental inquiry. No salary was disclosed for the new job, though the Guardian says it is surely in the six figures. (Read more Boris Johnson stories.)