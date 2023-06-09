Party Scandal Ousts Johnson From Parliament

Boris Johnson, who was forced from office as British prime minister last year, resigned his seat in Parliament on Friday. He did not go quietly. An investigation had recommended Johnson's suspension from the House of Commons after finding he'd misled Parliament about parties he'd hosted during the pandemic lockdown, the Guardian reports. He issued a 1,000-word statement on his way out, attacking Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over taxes, his handling of Brexit, and for being insufficiently Conservative—the party Johnson also belongs to. And he hinted that he might be back.

Johnson's resignation letter argued that the members of the investigating committee were biased against him, per the Washington Post. "Their purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts," he said. The panel's report has not been made public. Johnson said the committee has "not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled" Parliament. A byelection will be held to fill his seat. Johnson's parting shot hinted that he might not be finished with political life, saying he was "very sad to be leaving parliament—at least for now." (Read more Boris Johnson stories.)