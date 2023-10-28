Here Are the 18 Victims in Maine

Amid reports of the Friday discovery of the body of the suspected gunman in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, more details on the victims. The 18 people killed included a 14-year-old bowler, a shipbuilder who loved playing the game of cornhole, and a sign language interpreter. According to Maine State Police, seven people died Wednesday night at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley, per the AP. Six were male and one was female. Eight more people, all male, died at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three others died after being taken to hospitals.
- Bill Young, 44, of Winthrop, had taken his 14-year-old son, Aaron, to play in a youth bowling league at Just-in-Time Recreation. Both died. "Bill was a man dedicated to his family," a cousin says. "He was a master auto mechanic. Always trying to be a funny guy." Aaron, meanwhile, was an avid bowler who'd received recognition from the youth league.
- Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40, was a dedicated pipe fitter at Bath Iron Works who left behind a partner, young daughter, and friends, members of his union said. Brewer-Ross, of Bath, was doing something he loved—playing cornhole and enjoying friends—when he was shot to death, his brother said. "He was a character. He didn't meet anyone he didn't like," Wellman Brewer said of his younger brother.
- Joshua Seal, a sign language interpreter, was shot and killed while playing in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar with other members of the deaf community. His wife, Elizabeth Seal, said in a Facebook post that he was "a wonderful husband, my best friend, and my soulmate. He was also a wonderful boss, an incredible interpreter, a great friend, a loving son, brother, uncle, and grandson."
NBC News has a list of all of the other victims, including: Ronald G. Morin, 55; Bryan M. MacFarlane, 41; Joseph Lawrence Walker, 57; Arthur Fred Strout, 42; Maxx A. Hathaway, 35; Stephen M. Vozzella, 45; Thomas Ryan Conrad, 34; Michael R. Deslauriers II, 51; Jason Adam Walker, 51; Tricia C. Asselin, 53; Robert E. Violette, 76; Lucille M. Violette, 73; William Frank Brackett, 48; and Keith D. Macneir, 64.
More on some of the victims here.
