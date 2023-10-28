Here Are the 18 Victims in Maine

Amid reports of the Friday discovery of the body of the suspected gunman in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, more details on the victims. The 18 people killed included a 14-year-old bowler, a shipbuilder who loved playing the game of cornhole, and a sign language interpreter. According to Maine State Police, seven people died Wednesday night at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley, per the AP. Six were male and one was female. Eight more people, all male, died at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three others died after being taken to hospitals.