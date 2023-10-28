Maine Shooting Suspect Is Found Dead

The suspect in Maine's mass killing has been found dead, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said Friday night on Facebook . Details were to come, but multiple outlets, including the AP , CNN , and NBC News say Card's body was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. CNN reports he was found in the woods near Lisbon, Maine, about 8 miles from where the two shootings took place in Lewiston on Wednesday night. Eighteen people were killed and another 13 were injured.

Authorities had received more than 500 tips about Card, and they previously found his vehicle and his phone. Authorities say he left what is described as a suicide note to his son, though they say it did not explain motive. Card's relatives told authorities he recently had talked about hearing voices. The New York Army National Guard said Army Reserve officials grew so concerned Card's behavior while his unit was training at West Point in July that he was transported to Keller Army Community Hospital at the US Military Academy for evaluation. (Read more Maine mass shooting stories.)