General Motors, the final holdout in the United Auto Workers strike, finally caved this week, reaching a tentative agreement with workers that would bring to an end six weeks of strikes that targeted GM, Ford, and Stellantis—the so-called Big Three of Detroit. Details for all of the automakers' agreements with the union are still trickling out, but UAW President Shawn Fain seems pleased with the results. "We won things no one thought possible," he said last week when announcing the UAW agreement with Ford, per the AP. The news agency lays out some of the workers' wins, including 25% pay increases by April 2028 (possibly more than 30%, when including cost-of-living boosts), $5,000 "ratification" bonuses, and the right to strike over plant shutdowns. What workers didn't get: a shorter workweek (they'd lobbied for 32 hours, but with pay for 40), traditional pension plans, and health benefits for retirees hired since 2007. More on the strike's end: