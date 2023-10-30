GM Also Cuts a Deal, Ending UAW Strikes

General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative contract agreement, according to multiple reports, including from the AP, the Wall Street Journal, and CNBC. The deal follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Jeep maker Stellantis over the weekend, and would bring an end to six weeks of targeted strikes against Detroit's automakers. The GM details were to be released later, but the first two deals will last four years and eight months and include 25% general pay raises and cost of living adjustments. Combined, they bring the wage increase to over 30%.
Pressure had been rising on GM as the lone holdout. Nearly 4,000 unionized workers on Saturday walked out of GM's largest North American plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, hours after the deal with Stellantis was announced. They joined about 14,000 GM workers already striking at factories in Texas, Michigan, and Missouri. The Ford and Stellantis pacts, which would run until April 30, 2028, include 25% in general wage increases for top assembly plant workers, with 11% coming once the deal is ratified. At Stellantis, workers get cost-of-living pay that would bring raises to a compounded 33%, with top assembly plant workers making more than $42 per hour. Top-scale workers there now make around $31 per hour.
