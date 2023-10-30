GM Also Cuts a Deal, Ending UAW Strikes

General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative contract agreement, according to multiple reports, including from the AP, the Wall Street Journal, and CNBC. The deal follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Jeep maker Stellantis over the weekend, and would bring an end to six weeks of targeted strikes against Detroit's automakers. The GM details were to be released later, but the first two deals will last four years and eight months and include 25% general pay raises and cost of living adjustments. Combined, they bring the wage increase to over 30%.