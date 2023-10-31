Arrest Made After Antisemitic Threats at Cornell

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says a person has been taken into custody in connection with a series of antisemitic threats that left some Jewish students too afraid to stay in campus residences at Cornell University. "Law enforcement identified a person of interest as part of the investigation and this individual is currently in the custody of the New York State Police for questioning," the governor said Tuesday, per CNN. One of the messages posted in an online forum over the weekend threatened a shooting at the building that houses the Ithaca, New York university's kosher dining hall and Center for Jewish Living.