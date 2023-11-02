This week, Ukraine saw more than 100 of its settlements attacked by Russia over a one-day span—the most in that time period since the war between the two nations started in February 2022. "Over the last 24 hours, the enemy shelled 118 settlements in 10 regions," Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's interior minister, posted on social media Wednesday, per the Guardian . Ukraine has a total of 27 administrative regions, notes the BBC . Klymenko said that at least three civilians were killed in the onslaught, which mostly hit Ukraine's eastern and southern regions, with residential complexes and an oil refinery as targets, reports the New York Times . Klymenko said that at the oil refinery in Kremenchuk, it took hours for almost 100 firefighters to contain the blaze.

Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region, has been especially hard hit in recent weeks. "[Avdiivka] is being erased, shattered. There have been more than 40 massive shelling attacks ... in the past day," a local leader tells the BBC. Meanwhile, as the Biden administration vies to push a $105 billion aid package through Congress that would help both Ukraine and Israel, now locked in its own war against Hamas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is becoming frustrated at what he feels are unfeasible expectations for Ukraine to wrap things up quickly in its battle against Russia, per the Times. "The modern world quickly gets accustomed to success," and Ukrainian troops' achievements "are perceived as a given," he said in his Tuesday night address.

Some Republicans in Congress are ready to stop providing aid to Ukraine and want President Biden to split that funding from Israel's. "The American taxpayers have become weary of funding a never-ending stalemate in Ukraine with no vision for victory," reads a letter sent to Biden on Friday by seven House Republicans. However, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned US senators this week that yanking US aid from Ukraine would be disastrous for that country's efforts. "I can guarantee you that without our support, Putin will be successful," Austin said at a Tuesday Senate hearing. "If we pull the rug out from under them now, Putin will only get stronger and he will be successful in doing what he wants to do in acquiring his neighbor's sovereign territory." Fighting is expected to slow down as winter approaches and the weather gets colder. (Read more Russia-Ukraine war stories.)