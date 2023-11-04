Expulsion Wouldn't Stop Him From Running, Santos Says

His colleagues may think they can kick Rep. George Santos out of the Congress, but his exile could be brief. A vote to expel the indicted New York freshman fell short on Wednesday night, but opponents could try again. Santos said Friday that if he does lose his seat before his term ends, he'll just run for it again next year. The Republican pointed out that in 2022, he won in a Long Island district that President Biden carried. "Nobody said" Santos could win the general election, he said. "But I survived." Santos made the comments in an interview scheduled to air Sunday morning on CNN . Asked whether he'd run again if he's booted out, Santos said he "absolutely" would.

Santos said in the spring that he'd seek reelection, but the federal fraud charges have only grown since then. The House Ethics Committee also is investigating him. He repeated in the interview that he's done nothing wrong. Santos' problems began when the life story the self-proclaimed college volleyball star told voters turned out to be largely false. In the interview, he said voters don't care about all that. "Nobody knew my biography" at election time, Santos told CNN. "Nobody opened my biography who voted for me in the campaign." One of the New York Republicans who backed the effort to expel envisions a different future for Santos, per Politico. "I believe we'll see George Santos in handcuffs standing in front of a judge," Rep. Brandon Williams told reporters on Friday. "I believe he has no place in Congress." (Read more George Santos stories.)