Found at Florida Thrift Store: Actual Human Skull

A skull in the Halloween section of a Florida thrift store turned out to not be a Halloween decoration at all. An anthropologist just so happened to be browsing the store in North Fort Myers and recognized it was actually a real human skull, the Lee County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. Detectives responded to the scene and collected the skull; they agree the anthropologist is likely correct, and the medical examiner is now testing the skull and investigating further. The sheriff's office says the case is not believed to be suspicious in nature.