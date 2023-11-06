7 Times, Scalise Refuses to Deny 2020 Election Was Stolen

At least seven times during a sit-down Sunday on ABC News' This Week, host George Stephanopoulos tried to get a straight answer from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise on whether he believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen. And at least seven times, Scalise avoided answering the question. The Hill puts the number at eight and Mediaite at five; a Newser count landed at seven, plus Stephanopoulos' introductory question, in which the host asked Scalise to respond to the words of his fellow Republican representative, Ken Buck, who announced last week he's not seeking re-election and slammed GOP leaders including Scalise for "lying to America" and continuing to falsely claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

After Scalise's noncommittal response to that came Stephanopoulos' seven further attempts to get a straight answer from him to what the host referred to as a very simple question: "Can you say unequivocally the 2020 election was not stolen?" In dodging the question, Scalise talked instead, among other things, about border control and global issues; he repeatedly said Republicans are focused on the future, not 2020, and "getting the country back on track." The closest he came to addressing Stephanopoulos' question was to insist some states didn't follow the law; the host responded to that by pointing out every court to look at the issue of whether the election was stolen ruled that it was not, Axios reports. See the remarkable exchange in our gallery. Stephanopoulos went on to interview Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who quickly confirmed "Joe Biden was legitimately elected president," Mediaite reports.