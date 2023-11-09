One of the two Steves who co-founded Apple in 1976 was hospitalized in Mexico City Wednesday, a source tells CNN, though details on Steve Wozniak's possible illness are unclear. According to CNN's source, the 73-year-old fainted minutes before he was due to deliver a speech at the World Business Forum. Sources tell TMZ, however, that Wozniak finished his speech before telling his wife that he was "feeling strange."
Mexican outlets have reported that Wozniak may have had a stroke, per Reuters. TMZ's sources say he was showing symptoms of vertigo, which can be a sign of a stroke. The sources say Wozniak was initially reluctant to go to the hospital, but his wife insisted that he get checked out. Wozniak, known as "Woz" in tech circles, co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs, who died in 2011. The Spanish-language edition of Wired reports that members of Wozniak's team have traveled to Mexico City to help bring him back to the US for treatment. (Read more Steve Wozniak stories.)