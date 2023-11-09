One of the two Steves who co-founded Apple in 1976 was hospitalized in Mexico City Wednesday, a source tells CNN , though details on Steve Wozniak's possible illness are unclear. According to CNN's source, the 73-year-old fainted minutes before he was due to deliver a speech at the World Business Forum. Sources tell TMZ , however, that Wozniak finished his speech before telling his wife that he was "feeling strange."

Mexican outlets have reported that Wozniak may have had a stroke, per Reuters. TMZ's sources say he was showing symptoms of vertigo, which can be a sign of a stroke. The sources say Wozniak was initially reluctant to go to the hospital, but his wife insisted that he get checked out. Wozniak, known as "Woz" in tech circles, co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs, who died in 2011. The Spanish-language edition of Wired reports that members of Wozniak's team have traveled to Mexico City to help bring him back to the US for treatment. (Read more Steve Wozniak stories.)