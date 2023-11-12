Cajun Turtles' Biggest Threat: Illegal Hunters

Alligator snapping turtles have long been a Cajun delicacy, so much so that the prehistoric-looking creatures' numbers are dwindling. As the Texas Tribune explains, Texas has strict laws to protect the freshwater turtles—which can easily top 100 pounds and live longer than the researchers who study them—but Louisiana does not. As a result, the turtles (called loggerheads in the local vernacular) are more plentiful in Texas. Meaning, that's where illegal poachers go to hunt them. The story by Sonia Smith unravels a years-long investigation, led by a US Fish and Wildlife agent named Jim Stinebaugh, into members of a Louisiana family who made regular trips across the state line to catch the turtles and eventually sell the butchered meat. They yielded hundreds and hundreds of turtles, by their own boastful admissions.

At the culmination of the investigation, agents raid the property of Viola Dietz, who has alligator snappers she caught illegally with her boyfriend and sons living in ponds on her property. "I care for my turtles," she tells Stinebaugh when he tells her they will be confiscated. Later, tearful, she says, "I don't know why I did it. I love my turtles." The story digs into the lore surrounding the snappers in Bayou culture—"legend has it that there are seven kinds of meat" on them, writes Smith—and about the efforts of Stinebaugh and others to try to make sure they are not wiped out. One factor that could help: A decision is expected soon on whether to list the species under the Endangered Species Act, which would better protect them wherever they roam. Read the full story, in which a giant turtle named Buster has a run-in with the Dietz family. (Or check out other longforms.)