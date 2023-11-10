Teen NHL Star Nabs a 1944 Milestone

The youngest player in the NHL didn't play like it on Thursday night: Connor Bedard had a four-point night for the Chicago Blackhawks, making him the youngest player to achieve that feat since 1944, reports NBC Chicago . The 18-year-old had two goals and two assists in Chicago's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay, per Sports Illustrated . Technically, he was 18 years and 115 days old when he played the game, making him the youngest player to notch four points since Bep Guidolin, who was 18 years and 58 days in his 1944 game, according to NBC's Christopher Kamka.

"I think it's just kind of sticking with it," Bedard said of the first multi-point night of his career, per the AP. "I felt like there were games when I could have created more than this and I had zero points. That's how things go sometimes. It feels good to get on the scoresheet." For the record, Bedard's childhood idol, Sidney Crosby, got four points when he was 18 years and 171 days old, back in 2006. Watch Bedard's fourth point here. And watch his locker room reward here. (Read more Connor Bedard stories.)