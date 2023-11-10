Joe Manchin's announcement Thursday that he won't be running for reelection next year to represent West Virginia in the US Senate has Democrats now sweating over the loss of one of their own seats, putting the party's razor-thin 51-49 majority in peril. Now, new buzz is swirling around the 76-year-old conservative Democratic senator, this time regarding whether he's planning on running for president in 2024 on a third-party ticket. The New York Times notes that "what ... Manchin actually plans to do remains a mystery"—even those within his inner circle claim they don't know his thoughts—but that isn't stopping the speculation mill from going into overdrive. More on what's being said about Manchin, who was first elected to the Senate in a 2010 special election:

No Labels alignment? Whispers of a possible Manchin run for the White House ramped up in July, when the senator appeared in New Hampshire at an event for centrist political group No Labels, per Forbes. He told the crowd there that "if I get in a race, I'm going to win" and cryptically mentioned that same month to CNN that "I've never ruled out anything or ruled in anything."