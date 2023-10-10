Hockey's New Phenom Debuts Against His Idol

The NHL season begins Tuesday, and one game in particular is especially fitting: The Chicago Blackhawks play the Pittsburgh Penguins. Chicago has an 18-year-old named Connor Bedard making his NHL debut, and the teen is heralded as a generational player on par with superstar Sidney Crosby of the Penguins, who's twice his age. It is, notes the Athletic, the "new kid" vs. the "old 'Kid,'" a reference to Crosby's "Sid the Kid" NHL nickname since 2005. "I mean, obviously, it's a huge honor to have my name in the same sentence ... but I'm Connor Bedard, I'm not someone else," says the teenager. "So I'm trying to create my own path and be the best player I can be and not try to compare myself to other guys."