Ohio Republicans Want to Keep Abortion Vote From Judiciary

Opponents of the amendment approved by voters this week to add abortion rights to Ohio's constitution have lost but not given up. Four Republican legislators want to end the judiciary's ability to interpret the measure's meaning, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The idea is to head off abortion rights advocates at their next step, which will be to turn to the courts to repeal existing restrictions in the state. "We will withdraw jurisdiction from the courts so that they cannot misapply Issue 1 for the benefit of the abortion industry," state Rep. Jennifer Gross said in a news release.