If You Try to Flip Your Tesla Cybertruck, Watch Out

Take a look at the fine print in Tesla's purchase agreement and you may notice a new clause labeled "Cybertruck Only." The first of the automaker's Cybertrucks are on track to be delivered November 30, and apparently Tesla really doesn't want the new owners to flip the EV pickup trucks. The clause says the trucks cannot be resold within the first year of ownership without Tesla's explicit written permission. Anyone who violates the clause may be sued for $50,000 or more, Tesla warns. (And could also be barred from buying future Tesla vehicles, Insider reports.) The specific wording of the terms indicates that Tesla may "demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater."