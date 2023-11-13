If You Try to Flip Your Tesla Cybertruck, Watch Out

Take a look at the fine print in Tesla's purchase agreement and you may notice a new clause labeled "Cybertruck Only." The first of the automaker's Cybertrucks are on track to be delivered November 30, and apparently Tesla really doesn't want the new owners to flip the EV pickup trucks. The clause says the trucks cannot be resold within the first year of ownership without Tesla's explicit written permission. Anyone who violates the clause may be sued for $50,000 or more, Tesla warns. (And could also be barred from buying future Tesla vehicles, Insider reports.) The specific wording of the terms indicates that Tesla may "demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater."
Engadget offers a bit of context that might explain Tesla's concern: Only a "small number of select customers" are getting Cybertrucks this early; the vehicles won't enter mass production until next year. Tesla says it may decide certain owners have a good enough reason that they should be allowed to sell their Cybertrucks, in which case the automaker will buy them back and will deduct 25 cents per mile driven, plus costs for wear and tear and any repairs required. If Tesla doesn't want to buy a Cybertruck back, an owner may then be allowed to sell it to someone else. (Read more Tesla stories.)