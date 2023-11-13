Rescuers Race to Save Tunnel Workers in India

Rescuers in northern India are trying to reach 40 workers who were trapped by a landslide as they were digging a tunnel through a mountain. Rescue teams in Uttarkashi district say they have been able to communicate with the trapped workers with walkie-talkies, and they've pumped in oxygen through a pipeline that had been laid to transport water, reports the BBC. The tunnel collapse happened Sunday, which also was Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Friends and family of the workers say they had been been planning to celebrate with the men after they were off work.