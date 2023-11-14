In New Speaker's First Test, Unusual Plan May Save Him

Mike Johnson on track to avoid a government shutdown while keeping his job
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 14, 2023 12:48 PM CST
In New Speaker's First Test, Unusual Plan May Save Him
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

In what is seen as new House Speaker Mike Johnson's first major test, he is attempting to pull off a feat that eluded predecessor Kevin McCarthy: Get a bill passed to avoid a government shutdown and keep his job. The House was expected to vote Tuesday on Johnson's plan to pass a continuing resolution to avert a shutdown on Saturday, reports the Hill. Assuming that happens, the Senate was to move quickly as well.

  • The move: Johnson is using what Politico describes as a "parliamentary gimmick" to get his deal done. He is pushing a two-tiered funding schedule that provides money for some agencies through mid-January and others until early February, per the AP. The "laddered" funding plan has drawn plenty of critics, but it appears to have a chance. Johnson's continuing resolution does not include steep funding cuts sought by conservatives that would have been deal-breakers to Democrats. It also puts off a decision on defense spending until the latter bracket. "We're not surrendering, we're fighting," said Johnson, "but you have to be wise about choosing the fights."
  • Needs Democrats: Johnson aims to pass the bill "under suspension of the rules," a parliamentary maneuver that means he needs the support of two-thirds of the chamber and thus help from Democrats, per the Washington Post. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said his party was "carefully evaluating" the proposal. Other Democrats sounded happy that Johnson had avoided spending cuts or "poison pill" additions and voiced their support, per the Hill. In the Senate, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he's on board, as is the White House, reports Politico.

  • Job is safe? Last month, McCarthy's stopgap deal (passed under the same fast-track process Johnson is using) got him ousted because it angered the House's hard-right flank. The House Freedom Caucus doesn't like Johnson's approach either, reports the Hill, but nobody appears to be trying to push Johnson out. Instead, the caucus said it is "committed" to working with him. Why the difference? "You have to ask the people that did that, that took out the last speaker—and how they can contort themselves into now supporting this speaker making the same play call," said GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry, who served as interim speaker after McCarthy. Hard-right Republican Rep. Chip Roy said that while he disagrees with Johnson's approach, he "commends" him for trying to solve a difficult situation, per the Post.
(Read more Mike Johnson stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X