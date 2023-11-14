In New Speaker's First Test, Unusual Plan May Save Him

In what is seen as new House Speaker Mike Johnson's first major test, he is attempting to pull off a feat that eluded predecessor Kevin McCarthy: Get a bill passed to avoid a government shutdown and keep his job. The House was expected to vote Tuesday on Johnson's plan to pass a continuing resolution to avert a shutdown on Saturday, reports the Hill. Assuming that happens, the Senate was to move quickly as well.

Johnson is using what Politico describes as a "parliamentary gimmick" to get his deal done. He is pushing a two-tiered funding schedule that provides money for some agencies through mid-January and others until early February, per the AP. The "laddered" funding plan has drawn plenty of critics, but it appears to have a chance. Johnson's continuing resolution does not include steep funding cuts sought by conservatives that would have been deal-breakers to Democrats. It also puts off a decision on defense spending until the latter bracket. "We're not surrendering, we're fighting," said Johnson, "but you have to be wise about choosing the fights." Needs Democrats: Johnson aims to pass the bill "under suspension of the rules," a parliamentary maneuver that means he needs the support of two-thirds of the chamber and thus help from Democrats, per the Washington Post. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said his party was "carefully evaluating" the proposal. Other Democrats sounded happy that Johnson had avoided spending cuts or "poison pill" additions and voiced their support, per the Hill. In the Senate, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he's on board, as is the White House, reports Politico.