Good Samaritan Drags Cop to Safety During Shootout

A Houston man is being hailed as a hero after pulling a police officer to safety after the officer was shot amid a shootout on a freeway Saturday morning. The situation started when a man carjacked a vehicle Friday; the following day, police spotted the stolen car on the highway and began following it. Despite the police not using a siren, the suspect started to flee and a chase ensued, Click2Houston reports. The suspect eventually crashed into several other vehicles and exited the stolen car, then shot at an officer. That's when John Lally, who tells ABC 13 he was simply at the right place at the right time, stepped into action.

With a gunfight still underway, Lally says, "I just kinda ran over there, and I grabbed that guy with the other police officer. Me and him, together, we grabbed him by his vest so he wouldn't get shot again." After pulling the officer behind a truck for safety, Lally held his hand and comforted him as they awaited paramedics. The officer was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. Meanwhile, other officers were shooting at the suspect, who was trying to carjack other vehicles. He later died at a hospital. Police say they will formally recognize Lally's heroism. (Read more Houston stories.)