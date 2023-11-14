'Malice Intent' Behind Fire That Caused Massive LA Freeway Damage

The fire that damaged a major elevated interstate near downtown Los Angeles, shutting it down (and snarling traffic) indefinitely , was likely arson, officials have determined. The blaze started under an overpass early Saturday, and sources tell the Los Angeles Times wood pallets and sanitizer (accumulated amid the early days of the COVID pandemic) stored there fueled the flames. At a press conference Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said officials have determined the fire was set with "malice intent," though he did not give further details on the cause, KTLA reports. He said the point of origin has been determined and that the investigation is ongoing; authorities are looking for witnesses and are accepting anonymous tips.

Newsom also said the area where the fire started was being leased by Apex Development, whose lease had recently expired and with whom California is involved in active litigation in a case expected to be heard in court next year. "This guy and this organization, whoever the members of that particular organization are, have been bad actors," Newsom said. "They stopped paying their rent, they're out of compliance, and ... they have been subleasing this site to at least five, maybe as many as six tenants, without authorization from Caltrans or authorization from our federal partners." It remains unclear when the stretch of freeway might reopen, but thanks to emergency alerts that went out to locals regarding the detour, Monday's morning and evening commutes were reportedly not too chaotic.