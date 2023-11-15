Anchorage Sees a Wild Amount of Snow

Anchorage, Alaska, is just an inch of snow away from breaking the November snowfall record of 38.8 inches, reports CNN. All that snow fell in just nine days, reports the AP; that's the third-most snow the city has seen over a sustained period since record-keeping began in 1916. Last December, 44 inches fell in 12 days; the same amount fell over 10 days in 1996. Brian Brettschneider of the National Weather Service points out one wrinkle: The increased snowfall hasn't been paired with colder temps. On the contrary, "every day it snowed was a warmer-than-normal day in Anchorage. We're threading the needle here of warming temperatures and increased snowfall."