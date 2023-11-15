Aniston, Schwimmer Share Tributes to Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have followed Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc in paying heartfelt tributes to Friends co-star Matthew Perry. In an Instagram post Wednesday, Aniston said she had been going over their old text messages, "laughing and crying then laughing again," Variety reports. She shared one "that he sent me out of nowhere one day," with a picture of them laughing on set. "Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day," the text from Perry said. "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain," Aniston wrote. "I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day…"

Schwimmer also posted on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a photo of him and Perry in Miami Vice-style suits from a Thanksgiving Friends episode and writing, "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around—"Could there BE any more clouds?" Schwimmer thanked Perry for "ten incredible years of laughter and creativity" and praised his "impeccable comic timing and delivery."

"And you had heart," Schwimmer wrote. "Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers." Aniston, who said saying goodbye to Perry was an "insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before," also described the group as a family, CNN reports. "He was such a part of our DNA," she wrote. "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be." (Read more Matthew Perry stories.)