Here's What George Santos Allegedly Used Campaign Funds On

More details are coming out from the scathing House Ethics Committee report on George Santos. According to the report, it wasn't just Botox and a trip to Atlantic City that Santos spent campaign funds on: Per NBC News and the New York Times , other alleged expenditures included small purchases from OnlyFans (a platform on which people can sell explicit content); spa and cosmetic procedures; thousands spent at Hermes, Ferragamo, and Sephora; a trip to the Hamptons and his honeymoon trip to Las Vegas; thousands in cash withdrawals and a transfer of $200,000 to his personal bank account.

The report says Santos' congressional campaign illegally funneled the money to him without informing donors or the Federal Election Commission. "Representative Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit. He blatantly stole from his campaign. He deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit," the committee wrote. Before launching his campaign, the report says, "Representative Santos was frequently in debt, had an abysmal credit score, and relied on an ever-growing wallet of high-interest credit cards to fund his luxury spending habits."

Santos, who is facing a federal indictment and a vote on his expulsion from the House, called the report part of a smear campaign against him, but said he nonetheless will not seek reelection. He continues to reject calls for his immediate resignation. (Read more George Santos stories.)