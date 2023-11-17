Hashtag Pointing to bin Laden's 'Letter to America' Explodes

Against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, Osama bin Laden's 2002 "Letter to America" is getting renewed attention—and causing massive controversy. As NBC News reports, TikTok removed the #lettertoamerica hashtag after posts on the social media platform referring to the letter started gaining attention on other social networks. On Instagram, for example, the autosuggest function started listing "letter to America" as a "popular search," and Google Trends showed that by Thursday, searches for bin Laden were up 400% from Tuesday. Coverage of the phenomenon:

Letter removed: The Guardian used to have the full text of bin Laden's letter posted online, but removed it Wednesday after TikTok users started urging people to go read it. In its post about the removal, the newspaper pointed out the letter was being shared "without full context" and urged people to read the original newspaper article contextualizing it, which is posted here.

The Guardian used to have the full text of bin Laden's letter posted online, but removed it Wednesday after TikTok users started urging people to go read it. In its post about the removal, the newspaper pointed out the letter was being shared "without full context" and urged people to read the original newspaper article contextualizing it, which is posted here. Removal fuels the fire: The removal of the letter, however, only served to cause some TikTok users to further push the letter's importance, as they theorized the media was attempting to hide the truth.