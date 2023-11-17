Body of Hostage Found Near Gaza Hospital, Israel Says

Soldiers searching Gaza's al-Shifa hospital and the area around it following Wednesday's raid on the complex found the body of an Israeli hostage, Israel says. "The body of Yehudit Weiss, who was abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization, was extracted by IDF troops from a structure adjacent to the Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip and was transferred to Israeli territory," says an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson. The IDF says Weiss was abducted from her home in Be'eri kibbutz, near the Gaza border, and her husband, a rabbi, was killed when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, per the Guardian and the BBC .

Weiss was being treated for breast cancer when she was kidnapped and did not have her medication with her when she was taken, Israel says. It is not clear how she died. Israel, which claims Hamas was using the hospital as a secret military command center, also said Thursday that a tunnel shaft used by Hamas, a vehicle containing a "large number of weapons," and "military equipment including Kalashnikov rifles and RPGs" were also found; that information has not been independently verified. Hamas denies using the hospital as a military base, and officials at the hospital also deny those claims, al-Jazeera reports. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)