There was a lot of sex happening in the church attic—but without humans and, weirdly, without penetration. Indeed, as scientists describe in a new study, it was the first time a mammal—specifically, the serotine bat native to Europe and Asia—was documented reproducing without penetrative sex. Scientists had made note of the male serotine bat's massive penis, said to be seven times longer and wider than a female bat's vagina when erect, and couldn't understand how the species could reproduce, as penetration seemed impossible. They were in the dark until a person with no scientific training sent them what might be called "bat porn," per CBS News .

Jan Jeucken, a retiree in the Dutch village of Castenray, had become enthralled with a population of serotine bats in the attic of a nearby church and set up cameras to film the mammals through a cagelike grid the bats gripped. He then sent the footage to Nicolas Fasel, an evolutionary biologist at Switzerland's University of Lausanne, who'd studied the bats. Suspecting the email might be spam—the first word in the subject line was "penis," per CBS—Fasel opened it anyway. "Then I was really amazed because we had our answer," he says. Researchers ended up with footage of 93 mating events in the attic, showing the male bats, while holding females by the neck, used their penis as an extra arm to remove a large membrane called the tail sheath, which females use to protect their genitals.

It's thought that sperm is transferred through the erect penis pressed against the partner's vulva in what's known as contact mating, or cloacal kissing, a process lasting as long as 13 hours. Though "common in birds, it had never previously been observed in a mammal," per CBS. The same behavior was observed during four mating events at a rehabilitation center in Ukraine, according to the study published Monday in Current Biology, of which Jeucken is a co-author. Fasel says it's possible that other bat species reproduce in a similar way without penetration. He tells Live Science that that his team is now "trying to develop a bat porn box, which will be like an aquarium with cameras everywhere," to learn more about their behavior. (Read more discoveries stories.)