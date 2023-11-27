Sandy Hook Families Give Alex Jones Options for Paying

Weary of Alex Jones continuing to live in luxury while ignoring the debt he owes them , the families who won a defamation lawsuit against the Info Wars host last year have given him a choice for paying up. A filing in US Bankruptcy Court in Texas by his creditors and the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims says Jones can pay $8.5 million a year over 10 years or liquidate his assets, the Messenger reports. Jones was found liable for more than $1.1 billion in damages; he has yet to pay a cent while reportedly enjoying a $90,000-a-month lifestyle. "His time is up," the filing says.

"The time has come for Jones to choose whether he is willing to pay his creditors a reasonable portion of what they are owed or would prefer to remain embroiled in costly and time-consuming litigation for years to come," a statement by the group says, per Bloomberg. Jones filed for bankruptcy for himself and his company, Free Speech Systems, last year but "has not presented any viable path to emergence," the filing says, per the Hill.

A judge already has ruled that Jones cannot use bankruptcy protections to avoid paying the families. As on Monday, Jones' lawyers had not responded to the filing, per the News-Times. They told a judge before the Thanksgiving holiday that he was working on a plan of his own to emerge from bankruptcy and that he would offer that next month. The families and creditors called for having the issue settled by February. (Read more Alex Jones stories.)