Colbert Is Recovering From a Burst Appendix

First this fall, another round with COVID-19 shuttered Stephen Colbert's The Late Show. Now the show is again sidelined as the host recovers from a burst appendix. The comedian in a post on Threads said Monday that he's recovering after surgery, wiping out planned shows for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the AP reports. "Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I'm sure you're thinking, 'Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?' Actually, I'm recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix," he said. "Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."
Colbert had a busy three shows planned, including guests Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart, and Kelsey Grammer, as well as the return of former bandleader Jon Batiste. Barbra Streisand was to take "The Colbert Questionert." In mid-October, soon after the show returned following the end of the Writers Guild of America strike, Colbert contracted COVID-19 and had to cancel a week's worth of shows, although he hosted one from his home, as he did during the pandemic.
