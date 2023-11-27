Colbert Is Recovering From a Burst Appendix

First this fall, another round with COVID-19 shuttered Stephen Colbert's The Late Show. Now the show is again sidelined as the host recovers from a burst appendix. The comedian in a post on Threads said Monday that he's recovering after surgery, wiping out planned shows for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the AP reports. "Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I'm sure you're thinking, 'Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?' Actually, I'm recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix," he said. "Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."