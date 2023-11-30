US Oil, Gas Production Heads Toward Record

Just in time to encourage awkward moments at the global climate talks that begin Thursday, the federal government forecasts record US oil and gas production for the year. The projection is that 12.9 million barrels of crude oil will have been extracted by the end of 2023, more than twice the production of a decade ago, the Guardian reports. And US exports of liquified natural gas are on track to double in the next four years. There could be plenty of awkwardness to go around: The conference in Dubai is taking place in what will go down as the planet's hottest year on record, and COP28 is being hosted by the United Arab Emirates, one of the world's top oil producers.