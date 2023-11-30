US Oil, Gas Production Heads Toward Record

Just in time to encourage awkward moments at the global climate talks that begin Thursday, the federal government forecasts record US oil and gas production for the year. The projection is that 12.9 million barrels of crude oil will have been extracted by the end of 2023, more than twice the production of a decade ago, the Guardian reports. And US exports of liquified natural gas are on track to double in the next four years. There could be plenty of awkwardness to go around: The conference in Dubai is taking place in what will go down as the planet's hottest year on record, and COP28 is being hosted by the United Arab Emirates, one of the world's top oil producers.
US production probably will continue at this level until 2050, the government says, which is when scientists say planet-warming emissions must be eliminated to avert catastrophe. Between now and then, per Quartz, one-third of all planned oil and gas expansion will be in the US. Special Envoy John Kerry will head the delegation for the US, which will not include President Biden. Kerry will be lobbying nearly 200 nations to agree to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, as well as the host country. (Read more oil production stories.)