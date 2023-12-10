How the Most Precious Color on Earth Vanished

It was the king of all colors—one thought to have been created by the ancient Phoenicians and later cherished by Roman emperors and Cleopatra. Eventually, it vanished. In a fascinating piece for the BBC, Zaria Gorvett delves into the story of Tyrian purple, which was the most precious color on Earth until the recipe was lost in the 15th century. The deep red-purple, akin to "coagulated blood, tinged with black," isn't made as most dyes from antiquity were: by crushing leaves, or insects, or gems. It begins, essentially, as snail mucous, specifically that from three kinds of sea snails in the Murex family. And it isn't purple: It's clear, at least initially. "The problem is that people did not write down the important tricks," is how Maria Melo, a professor of conservation science at Portugal's NOVA University, puts it.