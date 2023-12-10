She Is One of Only Eight in the World

An extremely rare white American alligator has been born at a Florida reptile park, and she needs a name. The 19.2-inch female slithered out of its shell and into the history books as one of only a few of its kind, per the AP. "This is beyond rare. It is absolutely extraordinary," said Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland. Smithsonian reports the alligator has a condition known as leucism, which results in a lack of pigmentation. She is the first leucistic alligator born in captivity and one of just eight known to exist in the world. The park is asking for the public's help in the naming the gator, and you see video of her via Instagram.

